Javier Alarcón sees Mexico’s draw against Trinidad and Tobago as painful

Sports journalist Javier Alarcón from the chain TV picture, launched a strong criticism against the Mexican National Team of Gerardo Martino, after drawing zero goals against Trinidad and Tobago at the start of the Gold Cup 2021.

If we really want to grow, we must be demanding and self-critical without flagellating ourselves. It is very painful, bordering on shame, not being able to beat this Trinitarian team – worthy but very limited – “were the words of Javier Alarcón.

The experienced sports journalist launched this message through his social networks, where he considered it very painful and bordering on the shame not to be able to beat a very limited Caribbean team.

They must not hide in arbitration. Let’s not be foolish. Very malfunction. Total shame. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) July 11, 2021

Javier Alarcón also asked the Mexican players and his coaching staff not to justify themselves in the refereeing of the match, since there was a malfunction in the 90 minutes despite the strong entries from the Trinitario team.

