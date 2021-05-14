Javier Alarcón launches criticism of Juan Reynoso for his approach in the first leg of the quarterfinals

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of Imagen TV, launched criticism for Juan Reynoso of the Blue Cross on the MX League, for his approach in the first leg of the quarterfinals against the Toluca of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable players from Guadalajara

The changes should have been -maximum- at halftime. It takes a lot of work to understand the technicals. Reynoso’s approach has empowered Toluca. So clear. He must still turn it around in the sum of the two games “, was the message from Javier Alarcón.

The communicator left his message through the networks, where he said he did not understand the changes made in the alignment by coach Cementero, leaving two key pieces of the team as Jonathan Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda on the bench.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

I still believe that Cruz Azul will pass … despite Reynoso’s friendly fire, which today exceeded its limits. He had no reason to stop like this in a Liguilla game against an opponent who is very vulnerable at the back. It was cloying. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) May 13, 2021

Javier Alarcón who made it clear that despite the defeat of Cruz Azul he believes that he will advance to the next round, I advise Juan Reynoso that this type of changes or experiments be carried out at half time and not at the beginning of a match.





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content