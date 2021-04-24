Javier Alarcón demands that Liga MX take the issue of concussions more seriously

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon from Imagen TV, demanded that the issue of concussions be taken more seriously within Liga MX, after the head butt he received Alfredo Talavera in the duel of Pumas against the Puebla of the day 16.

Talavera must go out. When will they dare to get serious about head-butting? When are there irreversible consequences? “, Was the message from Javier Alarcón.

The Mexican communicator made his message clear on social networks, where he assured that the Pumas goalkeeper should have come out of the change, after the strong impact he received from an opponent in a corner kick.

Javier Alarcón asked that the issue of blows to the head be taken more seriously and not wait for a more serious problem to exist, where there may be consequences for a Liga MX player.

