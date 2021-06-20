Javier Alarcón announces his position on the call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

The sports journalist Javier Alarcón of the Imagen TV chain, announced his position on the call for Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team of Gerardo Martino, making it clear that the future of the Tri.

With Funes Mori and el Chícharo, with one or none … Mexico aspires to the same as always in Cata “was the message from Javier Alarcón.

The Mexican communicator is the leader of Televisa Deportes, he left his message on social networks, ensuring that the naturalized Mexican striker from Rayados de Monterrey is not superior to Javier Hernández, after his call for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

With Funes Mori and Chícharo, with one or none … Mexico aspires to the same as always in Tasting. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) June 20, 2021

Javier Alarcón was blunt in his personal opinion by ensuring that with or without Rogelio Funes Mori, the Mexican National Team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino aspires to the same for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

