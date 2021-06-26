Javier Aguilera and Jose Iglesias, new directors of Ikusi Spain | News | Infrastructures

Javier Aguilera and Jose Iglesias, new directors of Ikusi Spain.

Ikusi has unveiled its new organizational structure in Spain. Javier Aguilera and Jose Iglesias have been appointed directors of the company and they will be in charge of leading a team of 150 professionals, distributed in the headquarters of San Sebastián, Madrid and Barcelona. The main objective of these appointments is promote the expansion of Ikusi as a leading technology company in digitization and cybersecurity.

Both Javier Aguilera and Jose Iglesias have developed the bulk of their professional careers leading the telecommunications networks and IT infrastructure company, Aryse, a company that was acquired in September 2019 by Ikusi.

Together with Javier Aguilera and Jose Iglesias they are part of the management team of Ikusi in Spain Fernando Asenjo as Commercial Director and Iñigo Acuña as Director of Control and Services.