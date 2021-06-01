Javi Puado puts out the fire and puts Spain in the semifinals of the European

It seemed that the quarterfinals of the European were going to be decided from the penalty spot, but Javi Puado appeared once more. The Espanyol player, who had already overtaken Spain on the scoreboard, signed his double and finished in the 110 ′ with a Croatia who had forced extra time in injury time in the second half from eleven meters. Spain suffered, but a great performance by Javi Puado put Luis de la Fuente’s team in the semifinals of the European Under-21.

The Spanish team will face next Thursday in the semifinals the winner of the confrontation between Portugal and Italy. He will surely do so with Puado in the starting eleven after his exhibition against Croatia. The Catalan attacker acted as a fire extinguisher after the Guillamón children’s penalty two minutes from the end of the second half.

🕐 FIIINAAAL FIIINAAAAL !! 🥳 SPAIN IS CLASSIFIED FOR THE SEMIFINALS OF THE # U21EURO THANKS TO THE TWO GOALS OF JAVI PUADO.⚽️⚽️ 🙌🏽LET’S GO TEAM !! 🙌🏽 🇪🇸 🆚 🇭🇷 | 2-1 | 120 ‘# U21EURO pic.twitter.com/fPou9Xw0x7 – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) May 31, 2021

Three months after confirming their presence in the quarterfinals in the third match of the group stage against the Czech Republic (2-0), Croatia got in the way of Spain in their defense of the European title. The sub-21 arrived without Moncayola, who missed the competition after testing positive for coronavirus and threatening to turn the national team upside down, but with confidence through the roof after a great group stage and the spectacular statistics of a goal conceded in the last thirteen games.

With the aim of reaching the semifinals, Luis de la Fuente bet on the offensive trident formed by Bryan gil, Fer Child Y Brahim. All eyes were focused on the Milan player, La Rojita’s offensive reference. Nor were less things expected in this European of Bryan Gil, one of the revelations of this season in the League. For its part, Mingueza He started as a starter on the right side due to the absence in the call of the injured Pedro Porro.

The start of the match was neither good nor was it an excellent first half for the Spanish Under-21 team. Although little by little he became the owner and lord of the possession, Brahim and Bryan Gil were not very active and Spain barely reached Semper’s goal twice in danger. The best was Fer Niño, who came to the auction very forced after a great cross from Mingueza. Those of Luis de la Fuente were not too inspired in attack, but they did not suffer behind either. With a tie on the scoreboard, rest time was reached in the quarterfinals of the U21 European Championship.

Javi Puado ended the Croatian resistance

Luis de la Fuente made no changes at half-time, but Spain improved in the restart. Greater rhythm in the movement of the ball and greater success in transitions. An improvement that grew with the substitutions: Gonzalo Villar and Javi Puado entered for Fran Beltrán and Fer Niño. Shortly after, the Puado himself –Which a couple of minutes ago had had a very clear one– was the first in minute 66 after a great individual play by Bryan Gil.

Spain took the lead as a reward for their good minutes and was able to sentence the game, but Spain did not hit the mark on goal and did not take advantage of Puado’s stellar minutes. After his great season at Espanyol, the young parakeet wants to put the icing on it with the conquest of the European. For now, he was the best of Spain in the quarterfinals, but his team was not able to take advantage of his good moment in the match and finish off a Croatia that found themselves with a gift in injury time. Few minutes before, Yeremy had a very clear after the play of Puado, but failed.

⏰58 ‘- Substituted on 🔁

⏰66 ‘- Scored the opening goal ⚽️ 🇪🇸 Javier Puado 👏👏👏 # U21EURO https://t.co/j7WixQmHJp pic.twitter.com/3vgt3j2Xp4 – UEFA U21 EURO (@ UEFAUnder21) May 31, 2021

Gift of Guillamón and Ivanusec forced the extension

Spain was about to celebrate its pass to the semifinals, but a child penalty by Hugo Guillamón gave Croatia a golden opportunity. AND Ivanusec did not fail: the Croatian winger cheated Álvaro Fernández to take the quarterfinals to extra time. Unexpected turn in a game that the Spanish already had in their pocket. This is football, he would think in his head a Luis de la Fuente who left his voice in the band to encourage his pupils.

Few things happened in overtime. The half hour of overtime seemed to be the chronicle of announced penalties, but once again Javi Puado appeared. The Catalan, who is already the Pichichi of the tournament, stood alone against Semper, dribbled it and had the necessary calm to define at the best moment and lead Spain to the semifinals of the European. Let’s see who takes him out of the starting eleven now …

With suffering, but Spain is classified among the four finalists of the European Under-21 thanks to a memorable performance by Javi Puado. Croatia tried in the final minutes, but failed to repeat the feat of the second half. Spain will face in the semifinals the winner of the duel between Portugal and Italy quarter-final.