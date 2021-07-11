Javi Puado, one step away from renewing until 2026

07/10/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

It was one of the parakeet’s priorities and it seems that we are entering the final chapter. Javi puado, who ends his contract next summer, will remain a Espanyol player until June 2026.

According to the portal ‘pericos.es’, the Catalan club and the youth squad have already reached an agreement that would dress him as a blue and white for five more seasons.

With the approval of both parties, it only remains to be made public in an announcement that, according to that source, is expected to be imminent, thus closing one of the folders that they most wanted to archive from the sports management.

Parakeet commitment

The Catalan player had the proposal on the table for almost a month, but it was not until this week, already concentrated with the Spanish team that will play the Tokyo Olympics, when the positions have finally come closer.

With this renewal, Handful, who with 12 goals and 8 assists has become one of the best men in the team Vicente Moreno, once again makes clear the commitment it has with the entity that has seen it grow.

And not only for the fact of extending his link with Espanyol, but for doing so after rejecting proposals that far exceeded that of continuing to play at the RCDE Stadium.