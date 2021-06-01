Javi Puado, a sweet sweet tooth

06/01/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

It is on everyone’s lips, and Europe is beginning to raffle it off. He, for the moment, only thinks about blue and white. You have one season left on your contract and it is not the time to pack your bags. Even more so with the rise in the palate and focused on the European Under-21, where, once again, he left his mark with a double that qualified Spain for the semifinals. “I still have a year left on my contract and as I have always said Espanyol is my home, but the season is over and now I am focused on getting the European Championship. Next year to see what happens& rdquor;, said the footballer.

Javi Puado is establishing himself as one of the future forwards of Spanish football. His versatility, capable of acting on all attack flanks, his physical power and his talent in front of goal make him a coveted piece. And Espanyol will throw in the rest to keep it on its squad. It will not be easy. If an agreement is not reached, a possible agreed exit, in the style of Marc Roca, should not be ruled out to oxygenate the coffers of the RCDE Stadium.

Ambitious by nature, the youth squad wants a winning project in the medium term and hopes that the club is in tune. For now, as we said, he will fulfill his bond, although there are siren songs from Spain and England, as he himself confirmed in an interview in ‘El Larguero’. “The Premier League is always a good option, but I am at home and very happy at Espanyol with a year of contract ahead& rdquor ;, asserted the ‘9’ parakeet. Real Betis insists on his incorporation.

Figures for ‘crack’

Javi Puado’s performance has scratched excellence. It was difficult for the youth squad to win the trust of the demanding Vicente Moreno at the beginning of the season. Until mid-December he did not manage to make a regular dent in the Valencian’s eleven. Since then, no one has disputed ownership. Goals, assistance and squandering Espanyolismo through every pore of his skin, Puado has been one of the architects of the return to Primera.

Puado participated in 36 of the 42 matches that Espanyol has played in the silver category, 28 of which as a starter, adding a total of 2,420 minutes on the field of play. In that time, the forward scored twelve goals and distributed eight assists, reaching his best records since he was a professional. In his assignment in Zaragoza, he scored four goals and five goal passes in 1,696 minutes.