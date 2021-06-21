Javi Martínez will play in Qatar and Athletic says goodbye to his possible signing

06/20/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

Midfielder Javi Martínez, who was rumored as a possible Athletic Club signing for next season, will play in the Qatar Sport Club and, in this way, the red and white entity says goodbye of one of its possible incorporations for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The 32-year-old former Bayern Munich footballer posted a video on the Qatari club’s official channels in which, in English, he comments:Friends of Qatar Sport Club, I am happy to announce that I will see you very soon“.

Martinez played for Athletic between 2006 and 2012 and that year signed for Bayern after paying 40 million euros of your termination clause. With the Bavarian team he won 24 titles, including two Champions Leagues (2013 and 2020) and nine Bundesligas.

Since his departure from the German team, confirmed in early May, there has been speculation about a possible return to Athletic, now frustrated with the announcement of his arrival at Qatar SC.

This decision of the world champion in 2010 and the renewal with Osasuna by Jon Moncayola notably reduce the possibility of reinforcements of an Athletic in which, for now, only the official confirmation of the signing of Alex Petxarroman, defense that will come from subsidiary of the Royal Society.

Except for unexpected movements, everything indicates that, apart from the realist youth squad, the only ‘signings’ that Marcelino García Toral will meet on July 7 on the first day of the preseason will be those of the five ‘puppies’ who will go through the preparation phase with the first team.

Front Nico Williams, Nico Serrano and Juan Artola, the midfielder Beñat Prados and the goalkeeper Julen Arrizabalaga are the young people mentioned who will try to earn a place in the squad in a group that, to this day and without counting Petxarroman, would be made up of 33 footballers.