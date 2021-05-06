Javi Martínez will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Javi martinez will leave the Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The Navarrese midfielder, who concluded his contract on June 30, will not renew and will leave Allianz Arena after nine seasons at the German club, which has made it official through a statement. The player will say goodbye as a Bayern legend, with whom he has won two triplets.

“I have felt this club, I have always given everything for it and I am very happy for the many titles we have won together. FC Bayern and its fans will always remain in my heart, “he said. Javi martinez, who received some nice words from the president of the Bundesliga champion, Herbert Hainer: «He is one of the people who define what the club stands for: when great players like him identify with Bayern in this way, great things are achieved. Javi quickly became one of us and the incredible successes that we have achieved together with him speak for themselves».

For his part, the CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, also wanted to say goodbye to Javi Martínez: «It was a difficult decision when we signed him, the amount of 40 million back then was a record number for us. But the decision was the right one, Javi gave our team great quality and he fitted in wonderfully with us ».

Bayern Munich walk to another Bundesliga title and It would be nine league championships in nine seasons for Javi Martínez, who will say goodbye as a legend of the Bavarian club. Likewise, the former Athletic Club de Bilbao won two triplets with him Bayern, among many other titles, and the team he chooses to continue his career from next season remains to be seen. You will not be the only one to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign: David Alaba Y Hansi flick, some of the most prominent to come out of Bayern.