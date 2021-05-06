Javi Martínez, the most awarded Spaniard in Germany

05/05/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

Javi martinez leaves the Bundesliga with a record for history: 23 titles that make him the most successful Spanish player in Germany.

The Navarrese footballer has already closed his cycle with him Bayern Munich on September 24 in the most successful way possible, with the final goal in extra time that the last European Super Cup gave the Bavarians against Sevilla (2-1) at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Better impossible to say goodbye to one of the great Europeans, although it was not made official until this end of the season.

“It was an unforgettable night and I was lucky enough to score the decisive goal again seven years later& rdquor ;, he confessed after his second Super Cup continental, just five months before the Bavarians culminated a unique campaign equaling the Pep Guardiola’s Barça sextet, who also directed three courses at Navarre.

23 TO 24

‘The Kaiser of Ayegui‘has become with his nine seasons in the Bayern Munich in the Most awarded Spanish footballer in the Bundesliga, with 23 titles that will be 24 at the end of the course if he wins the German League.

Eight Bundesligas, five Cups, four German Super Cups, two Champions Cups, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups set up a honors sensational for him Total off-road midfielder, true wild card as a center, pivot or midfielder, which also adds 13 goals in 264 games till the date. Neither Thiago (17) nor Xabi Alonso (5) nor Raúl (2) they had won so much in Germany.

“I have lived this club, I have given everything for it and I am happy for all the titles we achieved together. Bayern and their supporters will always be in my heart. Danke schön& rdquor ;, he wrote excitedly Javi martinez on the website of the German champion upon ratifying his official farewell.

RETURN TO ATHLETIC?

Far away is that controversial 2012, when he left ‘his’ Athletic Bayern paying the termination clause.

“It was a difficult decision for us when we signed him for 40 million because then he broke all records& rdquor ;, he recalled Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chairman of the board of directors and legendary former player of the Bayern who admires the ex-lion.

Like Marcelino Garcia Toral, who bet without hesitation on his return to Athletic nine years later. Soon it will be able to be verified.