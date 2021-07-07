Javi Martínez signs with Qatar SC

07/07/2021 at 9:53 PM CEST

The Spanish international Javi martinez, who in the past seasons has played for German Bayern Munich, has stamped his signature this Wednesday as a new player of Qatar SC for the next campaign.

The 32-year-old footballer from Estella (Navarra) came from Osasuna Promesas to Athletic Club, where he played until 2012, when he left for Bayern Munich.

During his career, He has won nine Bundesligas, five German Cups, four Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Continental Super Cups and two Club World Cups, and with the Spanish team, in which he has played 18 games, he has won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup.. He also won the European Under’19 in 2007 and Under’21 in 2011.

Now he begins a new stage in the Qatari club, sixth last season, three points from entering the play-offs to play the Asian Champions League.