Javi Martínez leaves Bayern, Spaniard with more games in the Bundesliga

After nine seasons
Javi Martínez leaves Bayern Munich after nine seasons at the German club, as the reigning Champions League champion has just announced. The 32-year-old player says goodbye with 22 titles won wearing the Bavarians’ shirt and as the Spaniard with the most games played in the history of the Bundesliga, a total of 163.
Players who won both the World Cup and the Champions League
Toni Kroos – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Bayern (2013) – Germany (2014)
Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid (1998, 2000, 2002) – Brazil (2002)
Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – France (2018)
Iker Casillas – Real Madrid (2000, 2002, 2014) – Spain (2010)
Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – Spain (2010)
Carlos Puyol – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011) – Spain (2010)
Gerard Piqué – Manchester United (2008), FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)
Sergio Busquets – FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)
Xabi Alonso – Liverpool FC (2005), Real Madrid (2014) – Spain (2010)
Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)
Víctor Valdés – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)
Marcel Desailly – Olympique de Marseille (1993), AC Milan (1994) – France (1998)
Didier Deschamps – Olympique de Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996) – France (1998)
Javi Martínez, among the most expensive Bayern signings ever
The versatile footballer was signed by Bayern in the summer of 2012, when he paid Athletic Club the termination clause of the Navarrese, which amounted to 40 million euros. At that time, Javi Martínez became the most expensive signing in the history of the German Bundesliga and is still one of the record reinforcements of the southern German team.
After nine successful years, #FCBayern and @ Javi8martinez say goodbye and thank each other from the bottom of their hearts.
https://t.co/3CSWsfYGgv#ThanksJavi ❤️ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/LvPaUj4NY1
– FC Bayern München Spanish (@FCBayernES) May 4, 2021
