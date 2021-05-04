Javi Martínez leaves Bayern, Spaniard with more games in the Bundesliga

After nine seasons

Javi Martínez leaves Bayern Munich after nine seasons at the German club, as the reigning Champions League champion has just announced. The 32-year-old player says goodbye with 22 titles won wearing the Bavarians’ shirt and as the Spaniard with the most games played in the history of the Bundesliga, a total of 163.

Players who won both the World Cup and the Champions League

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Bayern (2013) – Germany (2014)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid (1998, 2000, 2002) – Brazil (2002)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – France (2018)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Iker Casillas – Real Madrid (2000, 2002, 2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy TM / imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Carlos Puyol – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Gerard Piqué – Manchester United (2008), FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Busquets – FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool FC (2005), Real Madrid (2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Víctor Valdés – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Marcel Desailly – Olympique de Marseille (1993), AC Milan (1994) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Didier Deschamps – Olympique de Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Javi Martínez, among the most expensive Bayern signings ever

The versatile footballer was signed by Bayern in the summer of 2012, when he paid Athletic Club the termination clause of the Navarrese, which amounted to 40 million euros. At that time, Javi Martínez became the most expensive signing in the history of the German Bundesliga and is still one of the record reinforcements of the southern German team.

After nine successful years, #FCBayern and @ Javi8martinez say goodbye and thank each other from the bottom of their hearts. https://t.co/3CSWsfYGgv#ThanksJavi ❤️ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/LvPaUj4NY1 – FC Bayern München Spanish (@FCBayernES) May 4, 2021

Homepage