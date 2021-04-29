Javi Gracia will modify his drawing against Barça

04/29/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

With the match before Barcelona just around the corner, has prepared a surprise Javi Gracia to good Ronald Koeman. At least, it is what can be intuited if we stick to the general rehearsal that the technician carried out yesterday in the last training session of the team, in which put aside his classic 4-4-2 and tried with a 5-3-2 in view of Sunday’s game against the Catalans. The obsession of the Valencia coach is to prevent Dest and Jordi Alba champion at ease on the wings and replicating Barça’s tactical system would be a good formula to try to achieve it. Always on paper, of course. Because then football puts everyone in their place.

The return after injury of Thierry Correia In record time it allows Gracia to consider that possibility. The Portuguese right-back of the Jorge Mendes factory suffered a sprain to his right knee in the match that Valencia played on April 18 at the Betis field and at first it was feared that the ligaments of the joint had been torn. After submitting him to different tests, the club reported that he suffered a sprain and although a deadline was not established for his recovery, it was assumed that it could be close to a month. His recovery, however, has been “express” and yesterday he was in great shape throughout the training session.

If Gracia is not playing the distraction, Valencia will go out this Sunday at the Mestalla against Barça with the following eleven: Cillessen; Correia, Paulista, Guillamón, Lato, Gayà; Wass, Racic, Carlos Soler; Guedes and Maxi Gómez. The return of the ex-blaugrana Cillessen under the sticks will be another of the great novelties that the Che team presents to measure against Koeman’s. Lato will accompany the usual Paulista and Guillamón in defense. The gunpowder will be put on top by Guedes, who is getting better every day, and the Uruguayan Maxi Gómez. The ‘capi’ Carlos Soler will lead the center of the field.