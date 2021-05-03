Javi Gracia, dismissed at Valencia

05/03/2021

On at 12:20 CEST

Valencia dismisses Javi Gracia. The club, chaired by Anil Murthy, has decided to dispense with its coach with only four games remaining until the end of the season. The announcement comes just hours after the box che they will fall before the FC Barcelona in Mestalla.

The decision has been flying over the sky of Valencia for some time. Gracia does not seem to have met the expectations of the sports management in a complicated season after the departure of many of the best assets of the club.

In principle, it will be Salvador González ‘Voro’ who will lead the first team on a provisional basis. It is expected to be like this until the end of the season.