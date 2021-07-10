Javi Gómez and Carlos Beitia sign with Celta until 2026

07/10/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

Celta de Vigo announced this Saturday the signings of Javi gomez, who returns to the club after being promoted to LaLiga SmartBank with Burgos, and Carlos Beitia, who have signed a contract with the Galician entity for five seasons.

Beitia, U17 and U18 international with the Spanish team, comes from the Villarreal subsidiary, and is, Celta points out in their statement, “a player with great physical display and good ball handling & rdquor ;.

The Toledo Javi Gómez is an old acquaintance of the celestial fans, since he played six months at Celta B during the 2019-20 season, in which he showed, highlights the Vigo entity, his “speed and capacity to overflow & rdquor ;.

Both players will be under the command of Onésimo Sánchez to start the preseason with Celta B, who will compete in the RFEF First Division.