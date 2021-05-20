We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Catalan promoter Javier Gallego, who tells us about the plans of his Gallego Prada team: “We will have three evenings in two months and Moya will defend his title afterwards against Nechchad”.

Evaluate the chances of Rubén Díaz in the European middleweight: “We have real hopes that Rubén Díaz will win the title”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

The entry Javi Gallego: «The situation of Moussa Gholam is solved» appears first in Espabox.