Javi Calleja replaces Abelardo on the Deportivo Alavés bench

Javier Calleja will take the reins of Deportivo Alavés after having reached an agreement with the Vitorian club for the remainder of the season, the Albiazul entity reported on Monday. Calleja relieves the Asturian Abelardo Fernández, who announced this Monday that he was leaving the bench of the current bottom of LaLiga after the poor results of the team.

The 42-year-old coach from Madrid faces his first experience as a professional coach at Alavés away from Villarreal CF, in which he trained until reaching the first team in Castellón, which he trained in two practically consecutive stages.

Calleja sat on the yellow bench on the seventh day of the 2017-18 season and managed to set the course for his team thanks to 16 victories in 32 games.

Javi Calleja was at Villarreal CF in two different stages

That gave him baggage to continue the following season, although he left office on matchday 15 after only three wins. He returned to the Villarreal bench seven games later and also completed the 2019-20 season.

Calleja added 131 matches as coach in Villarreal, 18 of them in the Europa League, and arrives in Vitoria “with the aim of changing the team’s dynamics and being able to achieve permanence in the First Division,” the Alava club said in a statement.

Javi Calleja, new coach of Deportivo Alavés Ongi etorri, Javi # GoazenGlorioso – Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) April 5, 2021

