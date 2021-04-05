Javi Calleja, new coach of Alavés

04/05/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

EFE

Javier Calleja placeholder image will take the reins of Deportivo Alavés after having reached an agreement with the Vitoria club for the remainder of the season, as reported this Monday by the Albiazul entity. The Madrid coach, 42, faces his first experience as a professional coach away from the Villarreal, in which he trained until he reached the first team in Castellón, which he trained in two practically consecutive stages.

Lane He sat on the yellow bench on the seventh day of the 2017-18 season and managed to set the course for his team thanks to 16 victories in 32 games. That gave him baggage to continue the following season, although he left office on matchday 15 after only three wins.

He returned to the bench of Villarreal seven games later and also completed the 2019-20 season. Calleja joined in ‘the Yellow Submarine’ 131 appearances as manager, 18 of them in the Europa League, and they arrive in Vitoria “with the aim of changing the team’s dynamics and being able to achieve permanence in the First Division & rdquor ;, the Alava club said in a statement.

Arrives accompanied by Quique Alvarez (second coach), Jose Romero (physical trainer) and Luismi Parrot (analyst). Javi Calleja relieves the Asturian Abelardo Fernandez, who announced this Monday that he was leaving the bench after the team’s poor results.