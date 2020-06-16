The lives of many NBA stars have plummeted after leaving the courts, but few have suffered a fall from grace such as Javaris Crittenton’s. The player, born in Atlanta, was one of those involved in the transfer that led to Pau Gasol to the Lakers, along with Kwame Brown and Aaron Mckie, which is why he is known by many Spanish fans.

However, his career has always been remembered more for non-sporting issues than for what he did on the slopes, despite being selected in number 19 of the 2007 draft and considered by many experts to be a rather promising player.

He always remained a correct scorer and since he shared team with Dwight Howard in Southwest Atlanta until he retired from the Dakota Wizards, the Wahington Wizards’ D-league team, but he was never a player who will be able to demonstrate on the field the qualities that were supposed to him.

– High voltage moments with Gilbert Arenas

Javaris Crittenton became known to many people due to the incident he was part of with Gilbert Arenas, during his stint at the Wizards. Both players were suspended after leading a tense confrontation in the locker room of the capital team, in which they even got to point each other with a pistol for a gambling debt.

According to several people who were in the brawl, Arenas assured that he would burn Crittenton’s car if he did not pay him, and Crittenton replied assuring that he would then shoot him. However, while Gilbert arrived with unloaded weapons, Javaris’s had bullets inside him, which could end in tragedy.

– His life has plummeted since retirement

After that fight in the locker room, Javaris Crittenton did not play in the NBA again and this started to come to light that the discussion with Arenas was not a moment of lack of control, but that his personality was very complicated.

Some time later he was denounced for gender violence by his girlfriend, who was pregnant, and in 2011 He made a mistake that would mark him for the rest of his life. On August 19 of that year he shot and killed a girl named Julia Jones and on April 29, 2015 the sentence was known.

The shots did not go to her, the recipient was a man who had stolen jewelry worth about $ 50,000, but was wrong and the young woman died without the health services being able to do anything for her life. The former NBA player was charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty, but this did not prevent him from being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

His story had a lot of media interest and Javaris Crittenton He has always been very sorry for what he considered « a terrible accident », he did not hesitate to apologize to the family and assured that he would change for the girl if he could, but he still has a long time behind bars to purge his sins .