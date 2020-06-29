Loved by many and hated by others, Java remains, 25 years after its origins at Sun Microsystems before Oracle bought the company, one of the programming languages most popular today.

Year after year, after year, Java tops the list of most used languages ​​and is usually the one that most programmers use as their main, surpassing other veterans like C and C ++. A quarter of a century has passed since the Java platform was officially launched in 1995 and Oracle has taken the opportunity to publish an interesting list of what they apparently consider the best Java applications ever made.

Java in space, Java in science, Java on the Internet, Java in video games

If anything makes the list clear it is that Java is everywhere. Among those selected are 25 of the most ingenious and influential applications that have been written in this language and that perhaps many people did not even know they were related to it. These are some examples:

Java in space: NASA scientists used the Java-based Master Science Activity Planner to control Spirit, the first of two robots that are part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program and which successfully landed on the planet in January 2004 .

Java is also inside WorldWind, a NASA SDK released by the agency that allows any programmer to add the geographic representation engine of the US space agency. USA to your own Java, web or Android applications.

Java in science: The Integrated Genome Browser is an open source project that serves as a visualization tool to explore the data obtained after the successful sequencing of the human genome.

They also mention BioJava, an open source library for biological data processing (bioinformatics). BioJava enables scientists to work with protein and nucleotide sequences and study data on gene-to-protein translation, genomics, phylogenetic development, and macromolecular structures.

From Wikipedia to Minecraft: Every time we do a Wikipedia search we are using Java, the web’s largest encyclopedia search engine has had multiple instances, but the last two have both been written in Java. And Minecraft, which is probably the best-selling video game in history, was also developed in Java.

The list includes tools that need no introduction in the programming world, such as NetBeans, Eclipse, or IntelliJ IDEA, along with others like the NSA’s Ghidra which is used to reverse engineer malware.

And, obviously, no one in Oracle is going to mention anything that has to do with Android, taking into account everything they have fought with Google about this issue.

