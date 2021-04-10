Jaume Munar stops Carlos Alcaraz in Marbella

Updated 04/10/2021 – 19:11

Jaume Munar claimed prominence in Marbella as a link in the succession chain of Rafa Nadal in Spanish tennis. The first great product that the academy that the megastar has in Manacor beat Carlos Alcaraz, 17, to get into the final of an ATP tournament for the first time. On the Manuel Santana court, for mixing past, present and future, Munar, 23, won 7-6 (4) and 6-4 in 1 hour and 54 minutes. Pablo Carreo will be the rival.

It was a kind of derby at the AnyTech365 Andalucia Open. Nadal Vs. Ferrero. Manacor Vs. Villena. Surely, that’s what the analysts say, Alcaraz will dominate the land as soon as he finishes polishing, but Munar, exquisite in serve and with fabulous speed on the court, also demands attention. The duel threatens to repeat itself in the coming years as the Orantes-Higueras, Berasategui-Bruguera or Nadal-Ferrer.

It was a stuck start, of error sharing, low percentages, until Alcaraz reached 4-3 and began teaching a repertoire of dropouts, as well as legs. Munar joined the party by volleying manual. Tied at four. And five. And at six, which led to a fabulous tie break. The hammer that Alcaraz has on his right in front of Munar’s service. The Mallorcan, who has already reached the 50th position in the world, did not forgive when Alcaraz made a mistake in the net that made it 4-5.

Impossible hits

The triumph in the sleeve raised of the chair of the box of Munar to Tomeu Salv, the boy who insisted on Nadal for being the best on the island, now his coach, and encouraged the disciple. He quickly won his serve and broke into the endless second game, more than 10 minutes, the opponent with impossible blows: backwards, foreshortened …

The 2-0, and the energy left in him, would have been a slab for anyone. Alcaraz, speaks well of him, at two level, but he played with the water around his neck. Of the ten games in the second set there were five breaks and the two services that the Murcian retained cost him a lot. The quality of Munar snatched from Carlos the dream he pursued: to become the thirteenth tennis player in Malaga to win an ATP tournament before coming of age. Borg won 5 and leads a table that has not been joined by any member in the 21st century. Lleyton Hewitt, in Adelaide 98, was the last to join Edberg, Wilander, Becker, Chang, Krickstein …