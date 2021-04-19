Jaume Munar makes an appointment with Tsitsipas after surpassing its premiere

The Mallorcan Jaume munar, 23 years old and 86 in the world, he has taken advantage of the invitation granted by his club, the RCTB-1899, to enter directly into the main draw of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy.

He has shown his good form by beating the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro, 26 years old and 76th ATP, by 6-3 and 7-5, already under the floodlights of the Rafa Nadal Court.

Recent finalist in the Challenger first and the ATP 250 after Marbella, Munar meets in the round of 32 with the second seed of the tournament, the recent champion of the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Stefanos T

sitsipas.

The first ATP final of the Greek (22 years old and world No. 5) was in Barcelona, ​​in 2018. It was his first notice at the international level.