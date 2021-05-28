Jaume Munar is left without his second final of the season

05/28/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Jaume Munar He could not access his second final of the season, after which he lost to his compatriot Pablo Carreño in Marbella, when he fell in the semifinals of the Parma tournament against the Italian Frame Cecchinato by 7-6 (2), 1-6 and 6-1.

The Mallorcan tennis player, belonging to the Rafael Nadal Academy, could not complete the comeback after falling in a very close first set that was decided in the ‘tie-break’. In the second, Munar could be seen much more consistent and incisive with his right, which made him clearly win the sleeve 6-1 and equalize the game.

Munar, who had not given a set in the Parma tournament, began to complain of physical problems and had to request medical assistance, which affected his game in a third set that he clearly lost to Cecchinato by 6-1.

After this good performance on the clay of Parma, the Spanish will have Roland Claws as the next objective. He will debut in Paris this Sunday in the first round against the Australian Jordan Thompson, with which he has never faced.