Jaume Munar is left out of the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 05:30 CEST

Jaume munar, Spanish tennis player, number 72 in the ATP, is left out in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros after being defeated by 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and forty-three minutes against Reilly opelka, American, number 35 in the ATP and seed number 32. With this result, Opelka will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The Spanish tennis player managed to break the serve 2 times to his opponent, while the American player managed it 5 times. In addition, the American achieved a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 66% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 57% effective, 8 double faults and 67% of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32, Opelka will face the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face Tommy paul and the russian player Daniil Medvedev.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in the tournament. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.