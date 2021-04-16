Jaume Munar and Lorenzo Musetti will play Godó

The Mallorcan Jaume munar, player of RCT Barcelona-1899, and the young Italian figure Lorenzo Musetti They will play the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy, from April 17 to 25, after receiving invitations to enter the main draw directly.

The first ‘wild card’ had been assigned to the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz placeholder imageAt 17, he is also a tennis player for the club and that promises a lot within the new Spanish generation.

Jaume Munar, 23 years old and 81 in the world ranking, arrives at the tournament in good shape, after making two finals in Marbella, in the Challenger and in the ATP 250 tournament. It will be his fifth participation in Godó.

Lorenzo Musetti will make his debut at the age of 19, from 84th place in the world. Semifinalist in Acapulco and quarterfinalist in Calgiari, he joins Jannik Sinner in an interesting era for transalpine tennis.

For the preliminary phase, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Tommy robredo there are also invitations to Carlos Gimeno, 19 years old, and the Danish 17 Holger Rune. Both promising young men.