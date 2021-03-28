Jaume Masiá victory in Moto3

03/28/2021

On at 17:12 CEST

The Spanish Jaume Masiá (KTM) achieved victory in the Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at the Losail circuit after planning a perfect strategy for the final part of the race in the face of attacks from his own teammate and world championship debutant, the Spaniard Pedro Acosta, with the South African Darryn binder in the third position.

Masiá waited until the last lap to launch his attack, hit a small pull to which only Pedro Acosta and Darryn Binder responded a little further back, and at the entrance to the finish line knowing that the slipstream could be decisive, he dodged with several “zigzag” to Pedro Acosta, who tried to stick to him, unsuccessfully, to overcome him at the finish line.

Darryn Binder didn’t even have that chance, he managed to stick to Acosta at turn sixteen but had no chance of beating the Red Bull KTM riders before reaching the finish line.

The South African Darry Binder came out like an exhalation as soon as the traffic light went out and after his wake immediately both the Hispanic Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo (honda) like Spanish Izan Guevara (Gasgas), while the first mistakes due to the strong wind immediately began to take their toll. The Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda) in turn three and the Spanish Xavier Artigas shortly after (KTM) they went down the drain.

The Italian Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) was the first penalized driver of the season, skipping the start time and receiving a long double lap for that reason.

In the lead, a rookie like Spaniard Pedro Acosta (KTM), took advantage of his opportunity to take the lead, although the long finish straight, of more than a kilometer and with the finish line very far, did not allow him to defend that position.

At the beginning of the third lap four more riders on the ground in their passage through turn six because he could not control his motorcycle Xavier Artigas (Honda) takes the Italian ahead Andrea Migno (Honda), the British John McPhee (Honda), one of the favorites for the category title, and also Spanish Jeremy Alcoba (Sling).

Meanwhile, in front was Acosta’s partner and also Spanish Jaume Masiá, who assumed the role of leader with the entire main group after his slipstream and with Darryn Binder preparing his attack on the leadership again, while from behind the Japanese recovered positions by leaps and bounds Tatsuki suzuki (Sling).

The Spanish Carlos Tatay (KTM) was the second penalized, for considering Race Direction that he had driven irresponsibly in the mishap that made him roll on the ground. Dennis Foggia, which resulted in a fast lap sanction, as well as the debutant Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna), although in his case it was for exceeding the limits of the circuit more times than allowed.

The leadership of the race was changing protagonist almost at every turn, with Darryn Binder, Gabriel Rodrigo, Pedro Acosta, Jaume Masiá or Kaito Toba among its protagonists.

Eight laps from the end, seven riders got some advantage in the leading group, barely half a second, which could be decisive in the final stage of the race and included Pedro Acosta, Darryn Binder, Jaume Masiá, Sergio garcia, Ayumu Sasaki, Izan Guevara and Gabriel Rodrigo, who hit another rider from behind and had to lift his bike to avoid the crash, which made him lose some ground.

That mishap caused a new regrouping in the leading group, which made it more than clear that once again, as is usual in this category in recent seasons, the winner was going to settle in the last lap and, perhaps, in the last corner or on the same finish line.

Two laps from the end the pilots were looking for the best positions at the front of the race, an initiative launched by both Jaume Masiá and Darryn Binder, but which met with the quick reaction of Gabriel Rodrigo and the Italian Niccolo Antonelli (KTM), who until then had been crouching in the rear positions of the main group.

The Japanese Ayumu Sasaki was the first to lose rope when he went to the ground in turn two of the last lap, while Jaume Masiá hit a small pull to which only his teammate Pedro Acosta and South African Darryn Binder responded.

Masiá played his cards to perfection and took the victory unquestionably, ahead of Pedro Acosta and Darryn Binder, with another Spaniard, Sergio García (Gasgas) in fourth place, ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo, Niccolo Antonelli and Izan Guevara (Gasgas), another of the Spanish debutants of the smallest of categories, while Carlos Tatay it was eleventh.