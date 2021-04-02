Jaume Masiá begins commanding the second weekend of Qatar

04/02/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

The Spanish Jaume Masiá (KTM) began the second weekend of competition in Qatar just as the first ended, commanding the Moto3 classification with authority in the first free practice session for the Doha Grand Prix of the category, which It will be held this weekend at the Losail circuit.

Masiá set a best time of 2: 05.360 with which he surpassed his immediate pursuer, the Italian Denni Foggia (Honda) and by almost eight tenths to Czech Filip Salac (Honda).

Once again, a newcomer, the Spanish Izan Guevara (Gasgas), was in charge of initially commanding the times table, with a record of 2: 06.905, seconded by two more Spaniards, Jaume Masiá (KTM), winner of the first grand prize of the season, with Guevara’s teammate in Jorge Martínez “Aspar” team, Sergio García, third.

A registration that is not very valid for several reasons, the first and foremost of them being to achieve it in ambient, temperature and light conditions, which will not be the same either in the official classification or on the day of the race. and, the second and most decisive, which is also linked to the previous one, the fastest lap of the previous appointment in Losail (Qatar) is of the South African Darryn Binder (Honda) and is more than two seconds faster, 2: 04.075.

A short time later the leap forward, in about three tenths of a second, was made by the world leader, Jaume Masiá, who climbed to the first place with a time of 2: 06.611, although the final minutes produced a couple of changes, when the British John McPhee (Honda) became the leader.

The English rider rolled in 2: 06.215, but his joy did not last long as Jaume Masiá arrived behind him again with a very good rhythm to make it clear that his victory the previous weekend was not the result of chance and he dropped the time almost by a second, 2: 05.360, seconded by the Italian Dennis Foggia and the Czech Filip Salac, with the British in fourth place.

Xavier Artigas (Honda) was the next Spaniard in the classification in seventh position, with Izan Guevara (Gasgas) in tenth position, Adrián Fernández (Husqvarna) fifteenth, Sergio García (Gasgas), seventeenth, Pedro Acosta (KTM), twenty , Carlos Tatay (KTM), twenty-fourth, and Jeremy Alcoba (Honda); twenty eighth.