Jaume Giró, a former director of La Caixa at the head of the economic helm of the Government

Barcelona, ​​May 21 (EFE) .- Jaume Giró, a former director of great weight in La Caixa, will lead one of the key departments of the Government, that of Economy, after Elsa Artadi, the person who most sounded to occupy this position, discard its entry into the Government.

Giró came to the fore today on the occasion of the recent elections to the presidency of FC Barcelona, ​​because he had to be Joan Laporta’s economic vice-president, but finally, in mid-March, he announced that he would not be part of the new board of directors ” for professional reasons “.

But beyond that short journey in the Barça environment, Giró is known in the business world for having been the general director of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, a position he held between 2014 and 2019.

During this stage, Giró played an important role in the Foundation and as a man of the utmost confidence in Isidre Fainé, president of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, CaixaBank’s first shareholder through CriteriaCaixa.

In his new responsibility, Giró will take on the transcendent challenge of making the Catalan economy recover from the Covid-19 crisis, and one of his main challenges will also be the approval of the Generalitat’s budgets, a recurring demand that they make. social agents.

Born in Badalona in 1964, Giró was also a member of the strategy committee of CriteriaCaixa, La Caixa’s holding of investees.

With a degree in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra and a diploma in Business Administration and Management from Esade, Giró served as communication manager in the former Catalana de Gas, later he assumed external relations for Gas Natural and in 2014 he began to practice General Director of Communication at Repsol.

His entry into La Caixa dates back to 2009, where he served as Executive Director of Communication, then as Deputy General Director of CaixaBank, and in 2014 he became the CEO of the Banking Foundation.

At this stage, he also participated in the process of transforming La Caixa into a listed bank, CaixaBank.

After leaving La Caixa, he founded Giró Consultants, a consultancy aimed at providing services to companies and senior executives to manage communication and reputation, and in the field of communication he has also been vice president of the Association of Communication Directors.

Despite the fact that JxCat’s electoral program proposed a new public contracting law that “eliminates contracting with IBEX-35 companies” and that his candidate for the presidency, Laura Borràs, defended in a campaign favoring the promotion of companies that have the Headquartered in Catalonia, Junts has finally chosen a former director of La Caixa for this department.

