Jaume Betriu starts his assault on the Enduro World Championship in Portugal

06/17/2021 at 11:09 CEST

After a long wait, to Jaume betriu the time has come to premiere its international season. WP driver Éric Augé will compete this weekend in the inaugural event of the Enduro World Championship, which is held in Marco de Canaveses (Portugal). The man from Lleida will drive his KTM 500 EXC-F with the aim of fight for the E3 title, a category in which he was already runner-up last year.Betriu It became one of the great sensations of the Enduro World Championship in the 2020 season, marked by the pandemic. He rose to the podium of his category in all the scoring events, which allowed him to finish second in E3 – 27 points behind the champion – and seventh overall in EnduroGP.

“After so many months of waiting and such a long preseason, I am already looking forward to the World Cup. This year I continue with the same 2020 project, being part of a great team like WP Éric Augé, with whom we have done a great job of suspensions to improve my feeling with the KTM 500 and to be even more competitive & rdquor ;, assures a motivated Betriu, which also has the support of Motocard and Athena Motor Ibérica.

The one from Coll de Nargó arrives at the Portuguese event at a very good time, after overcoming the physical discomfort he was dragging on his shoulder and wrist at the beginning of the season and signing a magnificent performance in the last round of the Spanish Championship, held in Lalín (Pontevedra). In the Galician double test, just three weeks ago, Betriu achieved a victory and a second place in E3, and a third and a fourth position in the scratch classification.

“I arrive in Portugal well prepared and with practically no physical discomfort. In Galicia I returned to enjoy riding the bike, because I regained the good feelings. I would like to start the World Championship on the right foot and fight for the E3 podium and the top 5 scratch from the beginning, although it will not be easy because this year participation has increased and there will be more equality than ever. Therefore, it will be very important not to have a bad day and to be ahead in all the races on the calendar & rdquor ;, he warns.

The inaugural test of Marco de Canaveses will start this Friday afternoon with the Super Test that will give way to two intense days on a 60-kilometer track, which EnduroGP participants will have to complete three laps every day. “A dry and very hot race awaits us, on soft terrain, with granite stones, dust, ruts and potholes; that is, difficult as I like & rdquor ;, sentence Jaume Betriu from Portugal, where he has spent several days concentrating with his team to prepare for the long-awaited debut.

Enduro World Championship 2021

18-20 June Marco de Canaveses (Portugal)

June 25-27 Edolo (Italy)

16-18 July Saaremaa (Estonia)

22-24 July Skovde (Sweden)

8-10 October Zschopau (Germany)

October 15-17 Langeac (France)