Jasson Domínguez made his debut in his first Minor League Professional league

The super prospect of the Yankees from New York, Jasson Dominguez, made its debut this Monday, June 28 in his first Professional League of the Minors Leagues in the MLB.

Domínguez, who signed in 2019, managed to exhaust his first professional shifts with the Yankees from New York, it is clear that he will not play in the Summer League, since he was assigned to the Florida Complex League.

Jasson Dominguez Going 2-0 with a strikeout, fly ball and a BB, he played the first five innings in center field when he was substituted by fellow countryman Madison Matos.

Now the antics of Jasson Dominguez They begin to count from their first game at a professional level, where they start their way to the Major Leagues and justify those 5 million and answer the biggest question of the fans of the Yankees, because he is the number 1 prospect of the organization.

The president of the Minor League system of the 27-time champions of the MLBHe said that he thought Domínguez was less than that, he was impressed when he saw what this boy could do when he set foot in the United States at the Mayo camp.

This video was from June 25 where he hit a beastly home run.

Start your day off with an absolute BOMB from Jasson Dominguez in NYY Extended Spring Training pic.twitter.com/Et0Vl5soNK – Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) June 25, 2021

During the offseason, Domínguez was uploading videos where he hit balls up to 115 miles per hour, as well as showing off his arm, he even faced Luis Severino twice while he was recovering.