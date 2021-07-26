Jason Statham and ten other Olympic actors

Manolo Martínez. Atlanta 1996, Syndey 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008

That Manolo Martínez is one of our most recognized Olympians, no one has any doubt. Participant in four Olympics, he took the bronze in Athens 2004, precisely in the original Olympic stadium. Multidisciplinary athletes, Manolo has also made his first steps in film and television. In 2009 he starred in ‘Stigmas’ by Adán Aliaga and in 2011 he played Goliath in ‘El Capitán Trueno y el Santo Graial’ by Antonio Hernández. We have also seen him in the Telecinco series ‘La Fuga’.