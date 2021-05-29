Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie do magic

After 15 years, star Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are working together again in Awaken the Fury, a fantastic action thriller

Together, they have formed a duo on perhaps the best films in Guy Ritchie’s filmography, such as Look and Stock, Snacths Pigs and Diamonds or Revolver. Now, for the first time in over 15 years, they team up in the explosive revenge thriller. Awaken the Fury.

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who just joined an armored company as a security guard. During an attempted robbery of his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he comes from. The real reason H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

The film is based on the 2004 French film Le convoyeur directed by French screenwriter, film director and actor Nicolas Boukhrief. Awaken the Fury features an all-star cast that includes Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie from a script by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie.

Director Guy Ritchie proves once again that he is very fluent in low-budget action thrillers, where perhaps he has a more independent streak than in some blockbusters, such as King Arthur or Aladdin, clearly a custom film in which you can see his signature mark as a director, although I must admit that I love the Sherlock Holmes franchise films with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. That movie he directed with his then wife, the singer Madonna, my mind has completely erased it from his filmography, but if anyone wants to see it, it was Swept Away in 2002, it was such a bad movie and so out of the cinema style that there made famous by the director who took three years to direct a film again, although his return could not be better, since he did so with nothing less than Revolver, a film that represented a new collaboration with the protagonist of Awaken the Fury, Jason Statham, actor who now arrived with the vitola of an action movie star after having starred in The Only One, Transporter 1 and 2, Cellular with Kim Basinger and the remake of The Italian Job.

Revolver, again put the spotlight on Guy Ritchie, since he went out of the typical conventions of action films, forcing the viewer to remain attentive to the plot and especially to have to think due to his continuous script twists .

With Wake up the fury, however the director has not created a plot perhaps as convoluted as in Revolver, although divided into four Tarantino-style chapters, which allows him to go forward or backward in time to reveal new details of the plot, or we can get to see the opening scene of the film from different angles.

As for the star of Awaken the Fury, Jason Statham bears all the weight of the story and is incredible, with a character who does not have much dialogue, but who knows how to convey a lot of respect, a cold person who is capable of anything and who he does not fool around, but at the same time far from other characters to whom we are more used to seeing the actor.

It is worth noting to be able to see Josh Hartnett again on stage, an actor who was predicted to have a brilliant career as a star in the beginning but who we have not been able to see stand out too much throughout his filmography in recent years. As for the rest of the cast, they do not have a great development and they are correct.

I would also like to highlight the music of Christopher Benstead, a longtime composer as an Oscar-winning re-recording arranger and mixer who worked on soundtracks such as Beauty and the Beast (2017) or Aladdin (2019). His debut as a songwriter was precisely at the hands of Guy Ritchie with The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords (2019). Awaken the Fury, it is his second job with the director, and it is already known that he is working on Ritchie’s new project as yet untitled.

In short, a highly recommended and entertaining film, with a scent of the 70’s action thrillers so characteristic that Charles Bronson starred as Violent City, and that on the other hand, Statham likes so much.

Awaken the fury

Synopsis: H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who just joined an armored company as a security guard. During an attempted robbery of his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he comes from. The real reason H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

Director (s): Guy ritchie

Cast: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, J ason Wong, Post Malone, Niamh Algar, Deobia Oparei, Babs Olusanmokun, Rocci Williams, Chris Reilly

Gender : thriller

Cinemascomics

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)