Jason Segel and Artist Alexis Mixter Break Up After 8 Years Together

Longtime couple Jason segel and Alexis Mixter have split up.

Alexis, an artist, took to Instagram on April 29 to share a selfie of herself and the How I Met Your Mother star, along with a lengthy caption announcing their breakup.

“This is a photo of two best friends,” Alexis began. “This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person , grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming. “