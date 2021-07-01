Jason Priestley puts himself in the shoes of a sociopath in Casteel – El Sol de México

From Brandon Walsh, one of the protagonists of Beverly Hills 90210, the series that made him famous in the 1990s, actor Jason Priestley learned about the world of television and film, both in front of and behind the camera. That experience allowed him to get roles in successful productions such as Without a trace, My name is Earl, Hot in Cleveland and Private eyes (in which he currently participates, alongside Cindy Sampson).

“Beverly Hills 90210 was a great opportunity to, not only be a better actor and learn, but to take advantage of every door that the show opened for me and without a doubt having worked for an executive producer as iconic as the great Aaron Spelling, it was an experience. that I really wanted to take advantage of ”, he expressed in a virtual conference.

Now he joins the film adaptation of the Casteel saga, by the acclaimed American writer Victoria Cleo Andrews, in which he plays a man named Tony Tatterton, whose vices and possessive personality make him one of the darkest characters that Jason has incarnated. .

“There are more challenges in bringing a character like this to life, in the sense that you have to find ways to make him likeable to the audience, and above all charming and charismatic. Even though strong characters like him do very questionable things, today these days I am more attracted to these kinds of roles. ”

The director also added that the part of the makeup to shoot the scenes of Tony in his third age was what he enjoyed the most. For these shots, they had to undergo a characterization process that lasted three hours in total (and an extra hour at the end of the recording to remove the prosthetics).

“I appreciate the opportunity to do it, I had not had enough opportunity to play an old character, with that kind of makeup. For me it was a wonderful challenge, I was surprised to see myself characterized as an older man, I understood the angle of the project and I really enjoyed that part ”.

In addition to starring in this story, he also serves as director of Fallen Hearts (third part of the saga), and is executive producer of the last two films, Cobweb of Dreams and The Gates of Paradise. These tapes will be available from July 1 on the Lifetime platform.