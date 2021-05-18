Jason Momoa wrote a first version of the script for Aquaman 2

We know that “Aquaman 2” is in active development and we should start hearing about it sooner rather than later, it is no coincidence that we have recently started hearing news about new additions to the cast. However, now we are going to the conception of this sequel to know that its main star decided to give it a chance to write a script.

During his recent interview with Drew Barrymore, the actor Jason Momoa reveals his feelings when writing a first version of the story of this continuation of the 2018 film. After this first approach, Momoa passed the baton to director James Wan and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who is currently credited as the author of the script. As an extra piece of information, it confirms that filming will start in July instead of June as previously thought.

After finishing the first one, I got together with my writing partner and we started to ramble on about the second one, so we went, we raised the idea and the best I can give you is that I loved him so much that I participated in the writing. We did a first version and then James and our original screenwriter David finished it, So all our hearts are in it Instead of you getting a script and doing it, you’re 100% animated by your director and your co-writers and that’s exciting for me, and I’m excited to go through it. I go out in July and we started recording.

Little is known about the plot of this sequel except that it will explore Arthur Curry’s reign as king of Atlantis and also his adventures as Aquaman.

“Aquaman 2” will premiere on December 16, 2022 and James Wan will return as director. Production is scheduled to begin this June in London. At the moment they have not given details of the plot.

Via information | The Drew Barrymore Show