Two colleagues from one of the most loved (and hated) series of recent years will meet again. The funny thing is that they never shared a scene together, but without a doubt these two actors will make a great couple, only that the story to be told will be somewhat different from those we have seen previously, it is about vampires and hunters of these fascinating creatures, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa to star in ‘Good Bad & Undead’, which reminds us of a movie from the nineties.

Both Tyrion Lannister (Dinklage) and Khal Drogo (Momoa) moved to the two most important superhero universes today. The first went to MCU, appearing in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as Eitri, while Momoa became Aquaman of DC, character who will be part of the much-celebrated release of Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’.

While the two met Daenerys Targaryen, one had a better ending than the other, or rather knew when to leave on time. Either way they ended with dignity. And now it’s time to do a project together, Dinklage and Jason Momoa will star in ‘Good Bad & Undead’ a movie that you will surely want to see from now on.

Dinklage will be a “Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an awkward friendship with a vampire (Momoa) who has promised never to kill again. Together they go from town to town, where Van Helsing intends to defeat the vampire for money. But when you put a massive reward on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic now it’s behind them ”can be read in the synopsis.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will star in Good Bad & Undead and although there are similarities with ‘Dragonheart’ from 1996, in the end it will matter more how the story is told, because with so many poorly made productions, it is always good to see that someone give us something outstanding.