Jason Momoa Says He Loved The Snyder Cut And Joined The DCEU Because Of Zack Snyder’s Vision Originally – Tomatazos

It’s been almost three months since we first saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, but the film continues to give something to talk about, because in addition to exceeding in quality by far the version that reached theaters, it generated a lot of excitement among fans and now they ask to see the sequels with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. The hashtag tries to repeat the success of the previous campaign that was trending for more than two years on several occasions, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Thanks to the efforts of the fans, it was successful and convinced Warner executives.

However, Snyder fans weren’t alone, in November 2019, two years after Justice League premiered – 41%, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot supported Snyder on Twitter, and before them, another actor had done even more to support the cause: Jason Momoa. The actor of Hawaiian descent in charge of bringing Aquaman to life in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has expressed on more than one occasion that he appreciates Snyder and his vision.

Now, Momoa was remotely in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was questioned by the presenter about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, to which the actor confirmed that when he signed to join the franchise eight years ago he did so because he admired the director’s vision and that he is very happy that what was recorded in 2016 has finally seen the light, as there was no reshoots for the tape:

I love Zack and that’s something I signed for eight years ago, to have his vision, and the good thing about that 4-hour piece is that I didn’t re-record anything … I didn’t have to re-record anything. because of the tragedy i’m happy i made one, but i’m very happy that we have the release [del Snyder Cut] … I like four hours.

“I love Zack, and that’s kinda what I signed up for 8 years ago, is to have his vision.” Jason Momoa expresses his love for the #SnyderCut of Justice League #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/VDhln8fz0v – The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 11, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League delivered on what the first two installments of the now called SnyderVerse had promised, The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The new DCEU films have taken a very different path from Snyder’s, the clearest proof is that in his film Atlanteans cannot speak underwater unless they create an air bubble, and in Aquaman – 73% communicate underwater without any problem. The reason the new DCEU tapes were completely unlinked from the SnyderVerse is that they took aa canonical League of Justice by Joss Whedon, whose ending is very different from Snyder’s

As well as Jason momoa, thousands of fans around the world are very happy that the filmmaker was able to show us his vision with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and while Warner Bros. has been indifferent to fan requests to restore the SnyderVerse, there are rumors that the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery could be a hope, something that even Snyder is aware of, as this was what he declared to Tyrone magnus (via Comic Book Movie):

… let’s see what happens with Discovery […] Who knows? All I know is that, as of yesterday, The Justice League was number one in the UK again, so…

The next time we see Jason Momoa as Aquaman will be in the long-awaited sequel whose title was revealed yesterday by director James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman and the lost kingdom).

