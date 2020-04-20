The actor Jason Momoa has made it clear that his participation in the new version of the science fiction classic ‘Dune’, based on the homonymous literary work, has supposed the most significant professional experience of his life: quite a statement if you take into account that the performer starred in one of the greatest box office hits last year, ‘Aquaman’ and achieved world fame with his role as Khal Drogo in the famous series ‘Game of Thrones’.

In addition to the pride he feels after a filmmaker as reputed as Denis Villeneuve I have trusted him to give life to one of the central characters in the story, the 40-year-old artist is especially pleased to find himself in a cast made up of “star” names like those of Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin and, above all, his admired Javier Bardem, with whom he shares a scene.

“I can’t believe I have a scene with Javier Bardem, it’s crazy. It has been an honor to work with Denis Villeneuve and with such a great cast. I had never been part of something so big “, explained the star of Hollywood in conversation with the presenter Ellen Degeneres, before disclose some details about the particular character of the man who gives life in the expected production, that combines loyalty and independence in equal parts.

“I have had the opportunity to play Duncan Idaho, a sword master who becomes the right hand of Duke Leto, who is the character of Oscar Isaac, and has to protect Timothée Chalamet. He is a quite lonely warrior and he goes free, a bit like Han Solo, but at the same time He is a faithful and committed man with his colleagues ”, he added in the same conversation.

