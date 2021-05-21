Jason Momoa gives the latest news on ‘Aquaman 2’

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jason Momoa shared new details about the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures sequel, ‘Aquaman 2‘. The actor confirmed that production is scheduled to begin next July, as well as revealing that he had the opportunity to participate in the film’s creative process by co-writing the story with director James Wan:

“After finishing the first movie, I met up with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second … and we went in and presented the idea. The best I can tell you is that I liked it so much that I participated in the script,” Momoa said. “We did the first draft, and then James and our original writer David finished it. And all our hearts are in it. Instead of just getting a script and making the film, its director and his co-authors are 100% cheering for it. that’s exciting for me and I’m delighted to be a part of it. I’m leaving in July and we start filming. “

The film will be directed by the creator of the universe ‘The Conjuring’, James Wan, with a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Regarding its production, it will be carried out by Wan and his usual collaborator Peter Safran. Wan previously commented that the sequel will feature a more serious and relevant story, as well as some horror elements.

‘Aquaman’ hit theaters in December 2018 becoming the highest grossing film of all time for Warner Bros. with $ 1.139 billion at the worldwide box office. Jason Momoa is the main protagonist, being accompanied by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson among others.

If all goes well, the sequel will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.