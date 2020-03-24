Jason Momoa / Aquaman’s departure is clarified

The information is surprising to say the least, even if in the end you could almost have expected it. DC Comics and Warner Bros are probably reshaping their entire universe on the big screen. While we already know that there is a new Batman in the presence of Robert Pattinson, and that the future of Henry Cavill no longer seems to be linked to that of Superman, the list does not seem intended to stop there. We actually learn via We Got This Covered that Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman on the big screen, would be next.

Jason Momoa ready to hand over?

When we remember the success of the first Aquaman and when the second film is now in preparation, the information has something to question. The actor seems particularly suited for this role, as he showed on the screen. As proof, he succeeded in transforming a character whom we imagined to be relatively bankable on the big screen into a real box office success.

But, this does not seem to be enough for the laying of Warner Bros. Concretely, the actor would keep his role for Aquaman 2 and Aquaman 3. But, with this last film, he would really become the king of all oceans and would realize that he could not be superhero and king at the same time. The opportunity to pass the hand on a possible Aqualad which could well be presented by then.

Specifically, it would be the version of Kaldur, which in Young Justice corresponds to the son of Black Manta, Aquaman’s opponent in the first film. Either way, it leaves DC Comics time to build on Jason Momoa’s success. But also to prepare us to see him leave, probably around 2025-2026. We can also hope that DC Comics will remake a global film by then.