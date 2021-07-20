Jason Momoa announces the imminent start of filming ‘Aquaman 2’

Actor Jason Momoa has arrived in England to begin production of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘. The actor himself revealed his arrival in the country through a video posted on Instagram where he also jokes about the change in his hair color. It is known that Aquaman has always been blonde in the comics, but Momoa had his hair brown in the first film, which seems to change in the sequel.

The film will be directed by the creator of the universe ‘The Conjuring’, James Wan, with a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and its production will be carried out by Wan himself and his usual collaborator, Peter Safran. Wan previously commented that the sequel will feature a more serious and relevant story, as well as some horror elements.

Regarding the protagonists, alongside Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman will be Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus and Amber Heard again in his role as Mera. At the moment it is not clear if characters like Atlanta (Nicole Kidman) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) will repeat in this sequel.

Based on the DC character created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger in 1941, ‘Aquaman’ hit theaters in December 2018 becoming the highest grossing film of all time for Warner Bros. with $ 1.139 billion at the worldwide box office. Momoa is the main protagonist, being joined by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Patrick Wilsone among others.