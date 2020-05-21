Since they participated in Game of Thrones together, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage They have looked for a good excuse to be able to participate in a production together. Momoa nailed the role of Khal Drogo in the first season of the HBO series, while Dinklage became the favorite character of the vast majority of fans of the series, Tyrion Lannister, something that earned him four Emmy Awards, setting a new record. As the two twins hit remake starring seems to stand still, they have searched for new lands to conquer.

According to Variety, both Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are in talks with Legendary Pictures to star in a vampire movie titled Good Bad and Undead, although it is also known as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world”.

According to the article, Momoa would play a vampire who no longer wants to kill anyone else. This character would join Van Helsing, who would be played by the good guy Peter Dinklage. However, Good Bad and Undead will be more than a vampire movie.

Apparently the two will team up to start scamming people to amass a large amount of money, but things will get complicated when a succulent reward ends up hanging over the head of the Jason Momoa character. As a curiosity, both have participated in “opposite universes” superhero movies. Momoa gave life to Arthur Curry in Aquaman, within the DC Extended Universe, while Dinklage played Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you see them standing out in a vampire movie as peculiar as the one prepared by Legendary?

