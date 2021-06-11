Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista face off in Apple TV + blind apocalypse

It was one of the main bets of the launch of Apple TV +, but it didn’t get all the attention it deserved because the platform was still taking off. Although Apple’s streaming arm is still far from having the audiences of a Netflix or an HBO, the quality of proposals such as ‘For all humanity’ or ‘Lisey’s story’ are giving the project a certain prestige. Along these lines is the predictably spectacular second season of ‘See’.

This new installment of the adventures of Jason Momoa in a distant apocalyptic environment in which all humanity has lost their vision and civilization has rebuilt without enjoying that sense has a strong trailer that reveals the presence of a new cast member. This is Dave Bautista, who plays Edo Voss, brother of the leader of the tribe played by Momoa, Baba Voss. The confrontation, as the video makes clear, is inevitable.

Well seen

Along with this new teaser Confirmation arrives that the series has been renewed for a third season. Also in the video we can see some cast members who had not been announced, along with Dave Bautista: Tom Mison (‘Watchmen’), Hoon Lee (‘Warrior’), Olivia Cheng (‘Warrior’) or David Hewlett (‘ The form of water ‘) are some of them.

Apple TV + It has also announced the debut date for this second season: it will be August 27, with weekly episodes. One more step in the consecration of Apple TV + as a different proposal within streaming, far from the avalanche of unmeasured premieres of some of its competitors, and very much in tune with this (paradoxically) contemplative and calm portrait of a cautious and silent apocalypse. .