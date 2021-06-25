Jason Miller on Nate Diaz: “Speak from your heart and that’s what the MMA community respects”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 25: Jason “Mayhem” Miller makes weight during the UFC 146 official weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

Former UFC fighter Jason Miller shares his take on the future of the Nate Diaz fight, suggesting the route he could take to a title shot.

Miller has been back on the MMA news lately and during a recent interview, talked about the UFC welterweight division and what Diaz has to do to get a title shot. Despite the fact that Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month, his star power has never been higher as he was about to come back in the fifth round of that fight, and that’s what all the fans are remembering.

So despite the fact that Diaz is currently on a two-fight losing streak to Jorge Masvidal and Edwards, the fact that he’s such a popular fighter is keeping his name in the UFC welterweight title conversation.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Miller said that while he doesn’t think Diaz deserves a title shot at this point, he believes that if someone else gets injured it would give Diaz a chance to get in. and get a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

«Nate has paid his dues and knows he will have money fights. Should I get a title shot right now? No, ”Miller said. But if someone abandons, Why not give it to the guy that everyone wants to see? Nate has built his career right and they not only want to see his impressive fighting style, they also want to see things like his interviews. “

«Speak from your heart and I think that’s what the MMA community respects. If you say what you really mean, the fans respond. This is not a regimented reading of a teleprompter. This guy is a gangster«.

