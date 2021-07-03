Jason Knight leaves boxing bare knuckle and signs with PFL

Jason knight It is already clear for which promotion he will summarize his career in MMA.

MMA Fighting confirmed that the former fighter of the UFC Y Titan FC has signed an exclusive agreement with the PFL.

His debut, as is known, is scheduled for this September 27 against an opponent that is yet to be defined.

After suffering four losses in a row, Knight was dismissed from the UFC in 2018, which led him to join the BKFC, where he starred in a series of contests with Artem Lobov remaining 1 – 1.

The Mississippi native returned to MMA this year and already has two victories in a row, the most recent by submission against Charles bennett at the inaugural event of the promotion of which Jorge Masvidal is co-owner, Gamebred Fighting Championsip.

