Jason Kidd to coach the Mavs

Is the future of the Dallas Mavericks close to clearing up? It seems. In the throes of turmoil, the Texas franchise is moving towards an absolutely necessary reconfiguration after its structure was blown up with the departure of executive Donnie Nelson, who had been in the franchise for almost a quarter of a century. The son of the legendary coach Don Nelson has a great relationship with Luka Doncic, who publicly regretted his departure in the midst of a whirlwind that shook the Mavs, a happy franchise just a few days before (they managed 0-2 and 2-3 before of being eliminated in the first round by the Clippers) and that convulsed after the appearance of a controversial article in . in which there was talk of internal wars that had to do with Haralabos Voulgaris, the owner’s most trusted man, Mark Cuban.

Voulgaris had assumed near-total command powers on the Mavs, he even influenced the sporting decisions of the coach, Rick Carlisle, and had a bad relationship with the squad exemplified by his friction with Doncic. The Slovenian also ended, according to several American journalists, distanced from Carlisle, who also ended up dating after thirteen years in Dallas, where he leaves as the coach with the most victories in franchise history and the architect of the champion team in 2011, the roof for now of the Mavericks.

Mark Cuban, surrounded by the internal earthquake and external criticism, organized an entente with historical franchisees such as Mike Finley and a Dirk Nowitzki who came as an advisor to help rebuild a team that cannot lose its step after two years. in playoffs: Luka Doncic will sign his $ 200 million plus extension this summer because no one leaves that much money on the table, but the base’s medium and long-term future may already be at stake in the coming months if things don’t get better. It should be added that his at least cold relationship with Kristaps Porzingis, the other star of the team but a player punished by injuries and with a frankly poor performance in recent times, is well documented.

Where are things going? Well after tonight there is enough light on it. Yesterday Rick Carlisle was announced as the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers, a team he returns to fourteen years later, and told reporter Tim MacMahon that he saw Jason Kidd as the ideal coach to coach the Mavs and Luka Doncic. Kidd, a myth as a player, has such a bad press as a coach that some took it as a poisoned dart from an ex whose exit has certainly not been placid. But it seems that the shots are going there, as Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced that the search is close to closing in Dallas with two names on the front row of the starting grid: Nico Harrison as executive and Jason Kidd as coach. The latter seems a matter already practically closed, in fact.

The Dallas Mavericks are closing in on the hiring a new GM and Jason Kidd has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be hired as head coach, sources tell @espn_macmahon and me. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

Jason Kidd has started work on assembling a coaching staff as sides finalize a deal that’ll make him Dallas’ next head coach, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Llkm6UAvwM – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2021

The first, Harrison, is a very influential and respected figure in the NBA world, one of those who moves behind the scenes with enormous power. ANDNike executive, is a friend of Luka Doncic, whom he helped remove from Jordan in 2019, and has already been tempted by other franchises in recent years. A professional gamer in Belgium, he returned to the United States to work in the pharmaceutical industry before joining Nike in 2002. First in the sales department, from which he rose to the position he has held since 2015, president of operations of the North American wing. Harrison, who has a great relationship with many players and works young talent from high school to professional level, was close to Kobe Bryant. Nike sent him west to work first in Texas, especially with the Spurs big three (Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili) and then he was assigned, in 2003, to Los Angeles, with the mission of recovering the credibility and public image of Kobe Bryant, at a critical moment after his arrest on a Colorado hotel sexual assault charge.

Nico Harrison is one of the brightest and creative basketball minds I’ve met in covering the NBA since ’99. Surprised this move didn’t happen before. He was also Kobe Bryant’s right hand man for numerous years traveling the globe with him. Nice move by Mark Cuban & Dirk Nowitzki. https://t.co/gw0jKEtrqx – Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 25, 2021

If many bless the interest in Harrison, the thing changes radically with a Jason Kidd that except for surprise will be the new boss of the bench. Oakland’s is one of the great point guards in history: second in assists in the NBA (12,091) only behind the untouchable John Stockton (15,806). Kidd played between 1994 and 2013, was twelve times all star and won the 2011 ring at the Mavericks, the team that drafted him in 1994 (number 2) and played for two rounds: 1994-96 and 2008-12. Then he managed the Nets and Bucks and since the summer of 2019 he has been Frank Vogel’s assistant in the Lakers, where he was proclaimed champion last season, in the Florida bubble. Kidd, and that made Carlisle put his name on the table, is considered one of the best playmakers in history, so his connection to Luka Doncic could be perfect, in that sense. Finley and Nowitzki also discussed that option with Cuban.

But the problem is that there are many doubts with Kidd, whom Damian Lillard publicly said he wanted on the Blazers’ bench. Kidd left Dallas badly both times, in 1996 after colliding head-on with the board and locker room, and in 2012 after committing to return to the Mavs as a free agent but breaking his word to go to the Knicks. In addition, in 2001 he went through the trance of pleading guilty to domestic violence, an event that was followed by an ugly divorce and with many details that delved into the violent nature of a Kidd who later, in 2012, was arrested for driving drunk and exploding his car against a phone booth. That meant a two-game suspension as he was going to start his stage as a coach, which started with him punished. The Mavericks have recently gone through a scandal of toxic and discriminatory relationships with the women who work in the franchise, so Kidd’s past may come to the fore again if, as it seems, he is signed.

Beyond, in addition, there are serious doubts in sports. Kidd led the Nets from the failed super team (Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams…) and after one season forced his exit to the Milwaukee Bucks because they did not give him the power he claimed. In Wisconsin he was fired during his fourth season. With both teams he played playoffs and in the Nets he made it through a round, but his work was highly questioned and his total balance as head coach is 182 victories and 190 defeats. As soon as Mike Budenholzer left and arrived, the Bucks they went on, with practically the same team, to win 60 games and be one of the best teams in the NBA. So the Kidd option, which seems the one that has been imposed, is highly questioned at a time when the Mavs need stability and good direction so that Doncic feels that there, in Texas, he can continue to stride towards the last competitive layer and the fight for the ring.