Jason Kidd to coach Luka Doncic at Dallas Mavericks

As Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced on ESPN, Jason kidd is going to be the next coach of Dallas mavericks.

The one from San Francisco, who for the last two seasons has been Frank Vogel’s main assistant in the Los Angeles Lakers, would thus return to the franchise in which he got his only NBA champion ring. Yesterday Rick Carlisle, the man who coached Kidd in the 2011 title and coached the Mavs for the past 13 years, said he thought Kidd was his perfect replacement because of the connection he saw he could have with Luka doncic. Said and done: the second top assistant in NBA history will be the new Dallas Mavericks manager.

Kidd began his coaching career in 2013 with the Brooklyn Nets and, after one season, he moved to the Milwaukee Bucks, a team he managed for four seasons. Now, after two years as an assistant with the Lakers, he will have his last chance to show that he is qualified to lead a project with ambition in the NBA.

Jason Kidd has started work on assembling a coaching staff as sides finalize a deal that’ll make him Dallas’ next head coach, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Llkm6UAvwM – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2021

Doncic, the key

For the Dallas project to work, the key is that the chosen coach has a feeling with Doncic and, by style of play, it is clear that Kidd can have it. At least that’s what Rick Carlisle claimed and it seems that’s what Mark Cuban, the owner, thinks.