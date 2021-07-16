Jason Kidd project at Dallas Mavericks with Doncic Porzingis

Change of course on the bench Dallas mavericks and many expected the Texan franchise sports project to undergo a radical turn as well, with Kristaps Porzingis as a great candidate to go out. The Latvian’s poor performance, his doubts regarding physical condition and the poor relationship with Luka doncic, they placed him on the exit ramp, but Jason kidd He has analyzed the immediate future of his new team and seems to have the good Porzingis of all of them. The former legendary NBA point guard has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to make the game of the two stars compatible and, especially, to recover the Latvian player for the cause. This is how he expresses it on ESPN.

“We are going to see a very different Kristaps than last season. He is healthy and has a great opportunity to work hard throughout the summer. I see him excited about the possibility of returning to his best level and I think he has a number of skills. that very few players in the league own. My feeling is that their game is perfectly compatible with Luka doncic“says a Kidd who knows Porzingis well and who has made it a priority to get him back. In addition, he is no stranger to the Slovenian’s charisma and talent.” Luka is special, he is very hungry to be even better. I hope to continue helping him in his progression, “said one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Jason Kidd, concerned about mental health

Asked about his experience that could be improved on the benches previously and about an aspect that he considers vital for the corrector to become Dallas mavericks, Kidd surprised with a forceful reflection. “My career as a coach has not been perfect, but we learn from mistakes. I have been captivated that the franchise has a mental psychologist because I think it is very important for everyone to talk about our problems, accept them and face them. It is a tool that has me I’m delighted and I think he can help us a lot as a team from minute 1, “said a Jason kidd that it will have to be shaping its squad for the next season.