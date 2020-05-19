JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT – REUNIONS

The glory of imperfection would be what he would request to happen to the new job of JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT. The imperfect is what contributes to the perfection of a work.

REUNIONS lacks the glory of imperfection, a shame. Reunions has an exquisite packaging: clean and exquisite production, high-flying mastering, overwhelming front-row guitar sounds. A fabulous study effort without a doubt. Absolute perfection, cannot be denied. I see Jason Isbell as on the cover over there to the lontanance in an empty place. So much perfection leaves me cold on many occasions but also that loss of identity in search of neatness and adaptation to the times that are running long ago for detachment.

The album begins with “What’ve I Done To Help” a plagiarism to the somewhat particular sound of Michael Kiwanuka. It is not a bad subject, far from it, but it is such a similarity that I had to rub my eyes to verify that I was awake. Stay away from me, Jason. Dreamsicle is another plagiarism, this time to Ryan Adams. It is not a bad subject, far from it, but such is the similarity that I had to rub my eyes again. Still tiny for my vision. “Only Children”, since I see the plagued Ryan again with his acoustics, all that if very nice of appearance. “Overseas” tends the epic southern, although the guitar seems as spotless as that of “Love Over Gold”, although the zenith of the 80’s is found in “Running With Our Closed”, with a keyboard as a remember brooch of the aforementioned decade , and again I rub my eyes. He seemed to be coming back to me, but he took a few steps back. “River” brings us back to the southern sound in a beautiful half-time that I can almost feel the artist breathing, but there has been no luck since the epic “Be Afraid” is missing eggs (sorry for that). The memory of the missing Neal Casal in the emotional and acoustic “St Peter’s Autograph” is a gem. The human imperfection in the form of the feeling on the surface of the skin that can be perfectly formal. “It Gets Easier” recovers the pulse with an excellent melody and finally some guitars that let sound so polished and putting a golden ending, waltz folk in “Letting Go”, a beautiful dedication to his daughter. Her figure is no longer so blurred she is already next to me

For my taste “Reunions” is a bit of a tinsel job, where the excessive perfection in a good part of it, and that commercially adult finish, take away the glory that it would surely have had without that search for shine.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT – REUNIONS

2020-05-18

7 Final Note

Readers Rating: (1 Vote)

10.0

